iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 351,145 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the January 29th total of 589,811 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,231,869 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,231,869 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of EUFN traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,751. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 286.0%.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe. Component securities include those of banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies and real estate companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.