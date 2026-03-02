Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was down 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.7650. Approximately 189,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 150,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AVAL. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AVAL

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.06%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.0% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 32.4% during the third quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.