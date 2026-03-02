Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 656 and last traded at GBX 656, with a volume of 14439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 648.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 588.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 557.57. The company has a market capitalization of £613.52 million, a P/E ratio of -662.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

