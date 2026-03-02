BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX) Short Interest Update

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 81,060 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 29th total of 113,270 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 560,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BingEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BingEx during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BingEx during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BingEx during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BingEx in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BingEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BingEx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BingEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

BingEx Price Performance

Shares of FLX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. BingEx has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 1.04.

BingEx Company Profile

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

