SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.26 and last traded at $189.1290, with a volume of 5427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.05.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,649,000 after purchasing an additional 104,963 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 79,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 468.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

