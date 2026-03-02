NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 140551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$371.93 million, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.22.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.58 million for the quarter. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

