Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,608 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 29th total of 49,980 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 186,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aditxt in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Aditxt has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADTX

Aditxt Stock Up 1.6%

About Aditxt

NASDAQ ADTX opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $346,458.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. Aditxt has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1,977.50.

(Get Free Report)

Aditxt, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of natural antimicrobial peptides and microbiome-based detection technologies. Leveraging proprietary peptide libraries, the company aims to provide novel solutions for infection prevention and control across healthcare, food safety, animal health and agricultural markets. Aditxt’s approach centers on harnessing peptides that can disrupt microbial cell membranes without promoting resistance, addressing a growing need for alternatives to traditional antibiotics and chemical disinfectants.

The company’s product offerings include contract-based microbial detection and identification services, designed to help hospitals, food processors and other regulated industries monitor contamination levels and validate hygiene protocols.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.