Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,000 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth $81,983,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 118.2% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at about $46,048,000. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 238.6% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 575,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,981,000 after purchasing an additional 405,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in SharkNinja by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 900,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,156,000 after purchasing an additional 399,043 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

SharkNinja Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $114.84 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 10.96%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

