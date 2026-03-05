Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $500.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.12.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $248.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.83 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $444.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total value of $440,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,824.50. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,354 shares of company stock worth $23,474,994. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MongoDB by 110.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

