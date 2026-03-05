SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,821 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,457,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,798,000 after buying an additional 6,132,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,830,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,759,000 after acquiring an additional 679,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,951,000 after purchasing an additional 708,369 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,024,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOUN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price target on SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised SoundHound AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 29,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $356,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 544,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,148. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 144,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $1,627,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,198,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,796,677.36. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 460,922 shares of company stock worth $5,199,073 over the last three months. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 2.65.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

