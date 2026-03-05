Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 4,090 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $231.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.94. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

