Element Solutions Inc. $ESI Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,609 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Element Solutions worth $62,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,256,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,822,000 after acquiring an additional 139,751 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,722,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 413,834 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 4,656,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,265 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,426,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,414,000 after purchasing an additional 129,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 28.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,195,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,609,000 after buying an additional 916,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Element Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.40 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.48%.The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

In other Element Solutions news, insider Matthew Liebowitz sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,653.80. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal sold 143,564 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $5,099,393.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 147,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,992.64. This trade represents a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CJS Securities upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

