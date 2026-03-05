Propel Bio Management LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. $ATHA

Propel Bio Management LLC trimmed its position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343,513 shares during the quarter. Athira Pharma accounts for 0.6% of Propel Bio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Propel Bio Management LLC owned 3.79% of Athira Pharma worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ATHA opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that is dedicated to developing therapies aimed at restoring neuronal health and slowing the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 2011, Athira’s research focuses on the Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF)/MET pathway as a novel mechanism to promote neuronal repair, synaptic function and overall cognitive performance. The company’s overarching goal is to offer disease?modifying treatments for conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The centerpiece of Athira’s pipeline is fosgonimeton (ATH?1017), a small?molecule positive modulator of the HGF/MET system.

