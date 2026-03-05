15,822 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust $FXB Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 578.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA FXB opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average is $129.05. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a one year low of $122.23 and a one year high of $133.11.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of British Pound Sterling plus accrued interest. The Shares are intended to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the British Pound Sterling through an investment in securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.