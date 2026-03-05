American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.35 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

