American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.35 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an earnings beat and modest revenue growth, which supports the stock’s valuation and helps explain buying interest today.
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America began covering DCH with a “neutral” rating — this increases analyst attention and liquidity but is not a directional endorsement; it likely contributed to increased trading volume and interest today.
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple comparative and financial review articles were published that analyze DCH versus peers; these are informational and may increase short-term attention but are unlikely to move the stock materially by themselves.
- Negative Sentiment: A PR Newswire filing (Dauch Corporation / NYSE: DCH) announced inducement RSU awards covering 957,867 shares to retain employees tied to a recent business combination — this raises dilution concerns and may weigh on the stock if investors focus on share count expansion. Dauch Corporation Announces Inducement Awards under NYSE Rule 303A.08
American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile
American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.
Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.
