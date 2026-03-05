Radicle Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 2% against the dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $13.85 million and $2.29 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 59,075,979 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.