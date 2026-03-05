Space and Time Price Hits $0.0182 (SXT)

Space and Time (SXT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Space and Time has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Space and Time has a market cap of $25.48 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Space and Time was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space and Time token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Space and Time

Space and Time’s genesis date was May 5th, 2025. Space and Time’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Space and Time is www.spaceandtime.io/blog. The Reddit community for Space and Time is https://reddit.com/r/spaceandtimedb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Space and Time’s official Twitter account is @spaceandtime. The official website for Space and Time is www.spaceandtime.io.

Buying and Selling Space and Time

According to CryptoCompare, “Space and Time (SXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Space and Time has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Space and Time is 0.01800138 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $8,626,979.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spaceandtime.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space and Time directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space and Time should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space and Time using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

