Babcock (NYSE:BW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.10 million.

Babcock Stock Performance

NYSE BW opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. Babcock has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Babcock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Babcock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Babcock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Babcock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Babcock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

More Babcock News

Here are the key news stories impacting Babcock this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock

In related news, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $10,398,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock by 58.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 127,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Babcock during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.