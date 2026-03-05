Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. China Renaissance boosted their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities cut their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. CICC Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Tesla Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $405.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 375.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.32 and a 200 day moving average of $422.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

