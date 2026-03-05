Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Andreas Wagner Sells 21,118 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Andreas Wagner sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $393,217.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 148,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,551.94. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of ALHC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 263,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,089. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,866.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.
At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.
