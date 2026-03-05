Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Andreas Wagner Sells 21,118 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Andreas Wagner sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $393,217.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 148,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,551.94. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ALHC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 263,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,089. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,866.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,643,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,715,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,202,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,962 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

