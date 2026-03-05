Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna Lund Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna Lund sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $456,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 270,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,650,894.24. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,638. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 669.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

