Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Timothy Williams Sells 42,434 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Williams sold 42,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $350,929.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 377,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,511.50. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 195,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $478.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by ($0.21). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $57.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Trending Headlines about Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanda Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda’s mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda’s flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

