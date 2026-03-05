Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Timothy Williams Sells 42,434 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Williams sold 42,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $350,929.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 377,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,511.50. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 195,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $478.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by ($0.21). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $57.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: FDA granted a formal evidentiary public hearing to review CDER’s proposed refusal to approve Vanda’s sNDA for HETLIOZ in jet?lag disorder — a rare, high?visibility procedural win that gives Vanda a public forum to challenge the refusal and could materially improve approval odds if the hearing goes well. Vanda Announces FDA Grants Landmark Hearing for HETLIOZ
- Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and an $18 price target (~119% upside vs. current levels) — a new bullish analyst voice that can attract buyers and volume. Truist starts Vanda at Buy $18 (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy and published 2027 quarterly EPS forecasts (and a $24 price target) — another sizable upside target that supports constructive sentiment among growth/biotech investors. HC Wainwright issues estimates, Buy $24 PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: while several firms maintain Buy/Overweight calls and high targets, there are recent downgrades and a consensus “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $14.90 — constructive overall but not unanimous. MarketBeat analyst summary
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders sold sizable blocks of shares on/around March 2 (CEO, CFO, CMO, and SVPs combined disclosed sales totaling roughly $2.6M+) — coordinated insider selling often creates short?term supply and can be perceived negatively by the market. Vanda’s Top Brass Quietly Unload a Wave of Shares (TipRanks)
- Negative Sentiment: SEC filings formally disclose the individual insider trades (CEO filing and others), making the sales official and giving investors precise sizes/prices to evaluate motives (tax, diversification, or signal). SEC filing — CEO ownership disclosure
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda’s mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.
Vanda’s flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.
