Cab Payments Holdings (assd Share Alternative Offer) (LON:CABB) Releases Earnings Results

Cab Payments Holdings (assd Share Alternative Offer) (LON:CABB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5.40 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

