Cetus Protocol (CETUS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.59 Million

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Cetus Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Cetus Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Cetus Protocol has a total market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cetus Protocol Profile

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 909,782,608 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone.

Buying and Selling Cetus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 909,782,608 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.01673886 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $2,760,109.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cetus Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cetus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

