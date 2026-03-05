Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN Holdings Decreased by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC lowered its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Triumph Financial comprises about 1.9% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned 0.54% of Triumph Financial worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 45.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

TFIN opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 140.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFIN. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,549.76. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Triumph Bank, the company delivers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services to businesses and individuals. Since its foundation, Triumph Financial has focused on building a community-oriented banking platform that emphasizes personalized service and local decision-making.

The company’s commercial banking offerings include deposit products, treasury management solutions, digital cash management, equipment financing, and commercial real estate lending.

