Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 28,038 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,038 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $49,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 62.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $353.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,152. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRX

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.