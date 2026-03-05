Snyder Capital Management L P Reduces Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Snyder Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 0.54% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $37,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $5,526,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $15,976,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 340.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $12,211,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $399,380.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,421.76. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $191.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.71 and a 200-day moving average of $178.93. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 14.79%.The business had revenue of $539.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens set a $200.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

