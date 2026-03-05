Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10,377.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,793,000 after buying an additional 1,371,834 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 324,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,716,000 after buying an additional 142,881 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,478,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,057.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after buying an additional 212,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $102.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2362 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years. VTES was launched on Feb 22, 2023 and is managed by Vanguard.

