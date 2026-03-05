Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,918 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 73.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 146.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.62.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $211.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $188.73 and a 12-month high of $348.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,887.70. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

