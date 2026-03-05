Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Stock Holdings Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.