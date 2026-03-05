HashAI (HASHAI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.06 Million

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One HashAI token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashAI has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $156.14 thousand worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HashAI

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,390,451,088 tokens. The Reddit community for HashAI is https://reddit.com/r/officialhashai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk. The official message board for HashAI is medium.com/@officialhashai. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.0000567 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $160,785.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

