Norwood Investment Partners LP Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. $DSGR

Norwood Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Distribution Solutions Group accounts for 3.1% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Norwood Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.26% of Distribution Solutions Group worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Distribution Solutions Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DSGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

