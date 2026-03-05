Hexcel Corporation $HXL Shares Bought by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,361 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hexcel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hexcel by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,137,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hexcel Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $94.00 target price on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,651.20. This represents a 43.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

