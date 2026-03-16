KAITO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.19 Million (KAITO)

KAITO (KAITO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, KAITO has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KAITO has a market cap of $89.52 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KAITO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.48 or 0.99770030 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,280.96 or 0.99559463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About KAITO

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai. The official website for KAITO is yaps.kaito.ai.

KAITO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 0.37299291 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $8,432,094.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAITO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAITO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KAITO using one of the exchanges listed above.

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