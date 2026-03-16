Focus Partners Wealth Buys 157,914 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,914 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.12% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $283,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $781.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $910.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $844.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.95 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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