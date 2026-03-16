Focus Partners Wealth Buys 157,914 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,914 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.12% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $283,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7%
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $781.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $910.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $844.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
More The Goldman Sachs Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman highlights that the current energy supply shock should spur investment in grid infrastructure and storage — a potential source of advisory, underwriting and asset-management fees for GS. Current energy supply shock will drive investment into grid infrastructure and storage solutions: GS
- Positive Sentiment: Several pieces note GS is deeply oversold technically and that analysts remain constructive (recent price-targets above current levels), which could support a relief rally if markets stabilize or capital-markets activity picks up. Bargain Alert: Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Look Deeply Oversold
- Neutral Sentiment: Governance update — board member Lakshmi Mittal announced retirement. Routine board turnover can be relevant for long-term governance but is unlikely to drive immediate price action. Goldman Sachs Announces Retirement of Board Member Mittal
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman trimmed a derivative-based stake in Siemens Energy to just under 5% — a portfolio move that signals repositioning but is not a major earnings driver for GS itself. Goldman Sachs Trims Derivative-Based Stake in Siemens Energy to Just Under 5%
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate sell pressure was linked to investor worries about the stability of the private credit market after a key bank announcement — contagion concerns in private markets tend to hit large universal banks and asset managers. Why Goldman Sachs (GS) Shares Are Sliding Today
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s elevated oil-price forecasts and widespread supply-shock commentary (Brent near $100+ forecasts and warning of much higher spikes) have helped push Treasury yields and a risk-off tone — that environment has weighed on financials and contributed to GS’s intraday weakness. Goldman Sachs forecasts oil at $100 a barrel for March
- Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic outlook shifts — Goldman pushed back its Fed rate-cut timeline (now expecting cuts later in the year), which, together with oil-driven inflation risk, is keeping markets cautious and depressing risk assets including bank stocks. Goldman now sees first Fed rate cut in September, not June
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.
Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
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