Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $40.98 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $40,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SHW opened at $319.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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