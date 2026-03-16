Capital One Financial Corporation $COF is Delta Global Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Delta Global Management LP grew its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 3.1% of Delta Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $42,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,116,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 205.2% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 72.2% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 16,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,420,000. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 30.9% during the third quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3%

COF stock opened at $179.76 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.83.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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