Destination Wealth Management Sells 5,249 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,693,836.16. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $179.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.83. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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