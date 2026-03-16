River Global B (LON:RVRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

River Global B (LON:RVRB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

River Global B Trading Down 0.4%

RVRB stock opened at GBX 35.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85. River Global B has a 12 month low of GBX 28.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 43.50.

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About River Global B

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River Global PLC (formerly AssetCo plc) is primarily involved in acquiring, managing and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests, together with other related services.

The strategy principally focuses on making strategic acquisitions and building organic activities in areas of the asset and wealth management sector where structural shifts have the potential to deliver exceptional growth opportunities.

This could include strategic acquisitions of undervalued asset and wealth management businesses which have core capabilities that play to these structural shifts, and where active management can unlock value.

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