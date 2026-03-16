HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases 4,108 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 138.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

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Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 1.3%

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $225.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $124.06 and a 12-month high of $248.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $290.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark?based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long?acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company’s lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once?weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

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