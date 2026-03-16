HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 38,364 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,919,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,620,000 after buying an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 236,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 119,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,504,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

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More Dianthus Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dianthus Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company news: management announced an early Phase?3 “go” decision and an upsized capital raise that sparked the recent rally; market reaction was enthusiastic because the program advancement de?risked the story while the raise funds development and operations. Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) Is Up 30.8% After Upsized Raise And Early Phase 3 “Go” Decision

Company news: management announced an early Phase?3 “go” decision and an upsized capital raise that sparked the recent rally; market reaction was enthusiastic because the program advancement de?risked the story while the raise funds development and operations. Positive Sentiment: Financing closed: Dianthus completed an upsized underwritten offering that generated roughly $719M of gross proceeds (including full exercise of the underwriters’ option), strengthening the company’s cash runway for clinical work. This is a clear near?term liquidity positive for investors. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of its Upsized $719 Million Underwritten Public Offering…

Financing closed: Dianthus completed an upsized underwritten offering that generated roughly $719M of gross proceeds (including full exercise of the underwriters’ option), strengthening the company’s cash runway for clinical work. This is a clear near?term liquidity positive for investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: multiple firms (Raymond James, Wedbush, Robert W. Baird) issued bullish notes or raised their stance, which helped lift sentiment and trading activity. Upgrades add distribution and can attract momentum buyers. Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Analyst upgrades: multiple firms (Raymond James, Wedbush, Robert W. Baird) issued bullish notes or raised their stance, which helped lift sentiment and trading activity. Upgrades add distribution and can attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Trading flow: the stock saw a large volume increase after analyst coverage/bullish headlines, indicating active repositioning by investors around the financing and clinical update. Higher volume can amplify price moves in either direction. Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Trading flow: the stock saw a large volume increase after analyst coverage/bullish headlines, indicating active repositioning by investors around the financing and clinical update. Higher volume can amplify price moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest note: the most recent short?interest data reported an anomalous zero?share figure and essentially a 0.0 days?to?cover metric — likely a reporting quirk rather than a meaningful signal; treat with caution.

Short-interest note: the most recent short?interest data reported an anomalous zero?share figure and essentially a 0.0 days?to?cover metric — likely a reporting quirk rather than a meaningful signal; treat with caution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/model risk: HC Wainwright lowered near?term and FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts substantially even while keeping a Buy rating and a high target; the cuts highlight expected cash burn and timing risk, which can pressure near?term sentiment and invite profit?taking.

Analyst/model risk: HC Wainwright lowered near?term and FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts substantially even while keeping a Buy rating and a high target; the cuts highlight expected cash burn and timing risk, which can pressure near?term sentiment and invite profit?taking. Negative Sentiment: Operational/financial backdrop: recent quarterly results included an EPS miss and very negative margins/returns, reminding investors that Dianthus remains a pre?profit, high?burn biotech—so upside is dependent on clinical progress and successful use of the new capital.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $67.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Edward Carr sold 43,682 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $3,559,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 33,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $2,756,468.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 200,430 shares of company stock worth $16,332,702 in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $88.02. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.46). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,973.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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