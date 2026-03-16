Lagrange Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $45.73 Million (LA)

Lagrange (LA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Lagrange token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lagrange has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Lagrange has a total market cap of $45.73 million and $12.51 million worth of Lagrange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.48 or 0.99770030 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,280.96 or 0.99559463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lagrange

Lagrange’s launch date was May 31st, 2025. Lagrange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,000,000 tokens. Lagrange’s official Twitter account is @lagrangefndn. The official website for Lagrange is www.lagrangefoundation.org.

Lagrange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lagrange (LA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lagrange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lagrange is 0.233213 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $12,688,159.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lagrangefoundation.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lagrange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lagrange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lagrange using one of the exchanges listed above.

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