Sign (SIGN) Price Down 27% Over Last 7 Days

Sign (SIGN) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Sign has a total market capitalization of $48.47 million and $26.70 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sign token can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sign has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.48 or 0.99770030 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,280.96 or 0.99559463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sign

Sign’s launch date was April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Sign’s official website is sign.global. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign. The official message board for Sign is medium.com/ethsign.

Sign Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sign (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sign has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,640,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sign is 0.04126203 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $30,490,114.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sign.global/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sign directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sign should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sign using one of the exchanges listed above.

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