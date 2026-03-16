Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Drops By 14.4%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,929,506 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 12th total of 5,761,316 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 877.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 877.8 days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance

MAPGF opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

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Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

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Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) is a Singapore?listed real estate investment trust specializing in high?quality logistics and distribution assets. It is externally managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, and invests primarily in freestanding warehouses, multi?user logistics facilities and distribution centres leased to third?party logistics providers, e?commerce companies and multinational distributors.

Since its initial public listing in April 2017, the trust has assembled a portfolio of strategically located properties across key Asia?Pacific markets, including Singapore, China, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam.

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