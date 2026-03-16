Short Interest in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Declines By 14.6%

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 227,715 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 12th total of 266,635 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 291,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 291,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $9.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of 5E Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

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5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

FEAM opened at $1.80 on Monday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bep Special Situations Iv Llc bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,130,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,261,994. The trade was a 49.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LeClair Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LeClair Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter.

About 5E Advanced Materials

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5E Advanced Materials, Inc develops and manufactures high-performance anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, specializing in silicon-carbon composite solutions. The company’s proprietary processes yield anode materials that deliver enhanced energy density, extended cycle life and faster charge rates compared to conventional graphite anodes. These advanced materials are targeted at electric vehicle manufacturers, consumer electronics producers and grid-scale energy storage providers seeking to improve battery performance and sustainability.

The firm operates a pilot production facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, where it carries out research, development and small-scale manufacturing to validate its processes and assess commercial viability.

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