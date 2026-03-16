Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $85.17 million during the quarter.

Zepp Health Trading Up 1.5%

ZEPP stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $303.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Zepp Health by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zepp Health by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zepp Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zepp Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZEPP

About Zepp Health

(Get Free Report)

Zepp Health Corp is a technology company specializing in the design, development and sale of smart wearable devices and health management solutions. Through its flagship Amazfit brand and the Zepp software ecosystem, the company offers a range of products—including smartwatches, fitness bands, smart scales and health-oriented mobile applications—designed to track key biometric data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and activity metrics. Zepp Health’s integrated platform enables users to monitor wellness and fitness goals while leveraging cloud-based analytics for personalized insights.

At the core of Zepp Health’s offering is its Zepp cloud platform, which aggregates and analyzes data collected from its hardware lineup.

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