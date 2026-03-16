Irys (IRYS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.08 Million

Irys (IRYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Irys has a total market cap of $37.08 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Irys was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Irys has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Irys token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.48 or 0.99770030 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,280.96 or 0.99559463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Irys

Irys’ launch date was November 25th, 2025. Irys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Irys is irys.xyz/blog. Irys’ official website is irys.xyz. Irys’ official Twitter account is @irys_xyz.

Irys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Irys (IRYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Irys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,189,981,283 in circulation. The last known price of Irys is 0.01837895 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $4,088,345.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://irys.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Irys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Irys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Irys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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