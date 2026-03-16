Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Down 14.5% in February

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,614 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 12th total of 7,739 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,394 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 41,394 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Origin Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORGNW opened at $0.00 on Monday. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

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Origin Materials Company Profile

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Origin Materials, Inc is a materials science company focused on the development and commercialization of sustainable carbon-negative materials. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in West Sacramento, California, the company has pioneered a platform that converts abundant carbon sources—such as wood residuals and other biomass—into key chemical building blocks. Origin’s proprietary process integrates thermochemical conversion and catalytic upgrading to produce intermediates that can replace fossil-based feedstocks in the production of plastics, textiles and other industrial materials.

At the core of Origin’s business is its carbon-negative materials platform, which enables the manufacture of bio-based chemicals including precursors for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polymers and other specialty compounds.

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