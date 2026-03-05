Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.6667.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.96. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,240,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company’s core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

