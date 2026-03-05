Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3026 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

